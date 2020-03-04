Mayor launches online Building Plan approval system

March 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: From today, all building approval plans will be online and the process of physical verification, manual plan approval application, payment of fees will be a thing of the past. The new hassle-free online Land and Building Plan Approval System (LBPAS) for building plan sanction and land use change where people can get online building plan approval, online layout approval and online change of land use approval was launched by Mayor Tasneem at Mysuru City Corporation this morning.

The launch happened with a click of a button and from now, all plan approvals – for residential, commercial and layouts – has turned online. The LBPAS hopes to bring greater transparency, end corruption, eliminate red tape and save people’s time and money. The initiative, apart from putting an end to people running from pillar to post to get approvals, will also remove middlemen from the system. Online approvals for buildings will be granted within 30 days.

Application process: The software “Nirman 2” requires online application where there is no system of physical application to the MCC architects, engineers and planners. Applicants will have to visit www.mrc.gov.in and click Karnataka Municipal Data Society, Citizen Online Services and proceed to Nirman-2 LBPAS (Citizen Portal). Applicants can also reach 164.164.10.21/LBPAS portal.

The LBPAS software will cover all building plan approvals, layout approval and change in land use. The software has been designed such a way that once the particular building plan is uploaded, it is routed internally to various Departments or parastatal agencies. The system will notify the applicants on the date when the plan will be approved and if need be, the engineers will visit the spot. Even the required fees can be paid online.

Heritage Zone rules

The physical or manual system will be applicable only to those buildings that come under Heritage Zone. For such buildings, the approval has to come from the Heritage Committee. If a building comes under the Heritage Zone, approval will be accorded after the inspection by the Heritage Committee and as such, the approvals will take time and approvals cannot be granted within 30 days.

For religious structures on vacant sites and buildings that will house educational institutions, approval from the MCC Council is mandatory and as such, applications must be manual. Here too, more time is required for approvals.

All aspects digitised

A building plan that does not comply with Zonal regulations or Master Plans will be rejected automatically by the software. The advantage with the system is that citizens will no longer have to apply for other permits or approvals separately.

Manual applications for No-Objection Certificates (NOC) will not be required and every aspect will be digitised.

Officials said that all building plan approvals will be digitally-signed. Citizens will be required to pay the fees online with e-signature.

Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Chairman of MCC Works Committee Syed Hasrathulla, Additional Commissioners Shivananda Murthy and N.M. Shashikumar, Joint Director of Town Planning Jayasimha and other officials were present.

