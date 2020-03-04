Cleaning of stagnant sewage water begins at Kukkarahalli Lake

March 4, 2020

UoM submits Rs. 2 crore proposal for a permanent solution

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the publication of the news item titled ‘Sewage water flowing into Kukkarahalli Lake yet again’ in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 3, the UGD Division of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up the cleaning works of stagnant sewage water at the Lake.

Six MCC staff, using a sucking machine, are removing the stagnant sewage water which would be released into drains in the outskirts of city.

Meanwhile, University of Mysore (UoM) Assistant Executive Engineer Shivalingaprasad said that after the stagnant sewage water is removed, slush would also be removed using an earth-moving machine and added that a temporary solution would be made so that the water flowing into the Lake would get diluted.

He also said that a proposal for a permanent solution at a cost of about Rs.2 crore has been submitted to the District Administration and the works would be taken up after the proposal is approved.

Non-official Member of Karnataka Lake Protection and Development Authority Dr. Jayaramaiah, MCC Junior Engineer (UGD) Jagadish and others were present.

