Ward 36 by-poll: 64.49 percent voting recorded

September 4, 2021

Counting of votes on Sept.6

Mysore/Mysuru: The by-poll to MCC Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) which took place yesterday, saw a polling percentage of 64.49 percent. 

The seat is reserved for Backward Class-B category (Woman). The by-poll was necessitated following the annulment of the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) from the Ward in the 2018 MCC polls, on charges that Rukmini had made a wrong declaration of her assets while filing nomination papers. 

The voting took place from 7 am till 6 pm, with 6,869 out of the 10,656 voters of the Ward casting their votes. 

Polling booth No.376 saw the highest number of votes cast (881 votes), while booth No.377 recorded the lowest (351 votes).  

The Congress fielded Rajani Annaiah, a former Corporator, while S. Leelavathi contested as JD(S) candidate and Shobha Ramesh as BJP candidate. 

The counting of votes will take place at Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala  on Sayyaji Rao Road on Sept.6 and the results will be announced the same day.

