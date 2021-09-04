Scaled-down Dasara this year too
Coronavirus Update, News

Scaled-down Dasara this year too

September 4, 2021

Bengaluru: Bringing curtains down on the uncertainty of the nature of Dasara this year amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the State Government on Friday said that the world famous Dasara festival (Oct.7-15), popularly known as ‘Naada Habba’, will be celebrated in a simple yet traditional manner in the wake of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who presided over a meeting of High-level Committee at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, said the Committee unanimously resolved to celebrate the festival in a simple and symbolic manner.

Rs.6 crore grants

Pointing out that Rs.6 crore will be released for holding the festivities in Mysuru, Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar, Bommai said that all traditional events including the inauguration of ‘Naada Habba’ atop Chamundi Hill, will be held in accordance with Government SOPs and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Stating that the ‘Jumboo Savari’ (procession of caparisoned elephants) would be restricted to Palace premises just like last year, the CM said that based on the COVID-19 situation, the number of people to be present at the inauguration, cultural events and ‘Jumboo Savari’ in Palace premises would be decided after Sept.20.

Last year, 150, 50 and 300 people were allowed to attend inaugural, cultural events and ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession. 

Tourism circuit 

Noting that Rs.8 crore was released towards dues of last year’s Dasara events, Bommai said that the State Government, in order to give a big push to tourism, has planned a tourism circuit covering Mysuru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar said that illumination would be made in Mysuru during the festival. Pointing out that it has been planned to illuminate a total of 45-km length of streets and Circles, he said that last time around 30-km roads were illuminated.

READ ALSO  From May 1, vaccination for all above 18 years

The Committee empowered CM Bommai to decide on the dignitary for the inauguration of the event. As local small businesses, including hotels and other commercial activities have been hugely affected by the pandemic, the meeting discussed ways and means to revive local business.

Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is also Mysuru District Minister, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and other officials  took part in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching