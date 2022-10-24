Tentative time-table of II PU exams announced
News

Tentative time-table of II PU exams announced

October 24, 2022

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the tentative time-table for the II PU exams, according to which exams will be conducted from Mar. 10 to Mar. 29, 2023.

The exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The students may raise objections to the time-table if any before 5.30 pm on Nov. 21.

Exam schedule

March 10: Kannada, Arabic

March 11: Mathematics, Education

March 13: Economics

March 14: Karnatak music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16: Logic, Business Studies

March 17: Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

March 18: Geography, Biology

March 20: History, Physics

March 21: Hindi

March 23: English

March 25: Political Science, Statistics

March 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching