Tentative time-table of II PU exams announced

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the tentative time-table for the II PU exams, according to which exams will be conducted from Mar. 10 to Mar. 29, 2023.
The exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The students may raise objections to the time-table if any before 5.30 pm on Nov. 21.
Exam schedule
March 10: Kannada, Arabic
March 11: Mathematics, Education
March 13: Economics
March 14: Karnatak music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 16: Logic, Business Studies
March 17: Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
March 18: Geography, Biology
March 20: History, Physics
March 21: Hindi
March 23: English
March 25: Political Science, Statistics
March 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 29: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
