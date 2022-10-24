Tentative time-table of II PU exams announced

October 24, 2022

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the tentative time-table for the II PU exams, according to which exams will be conducted from Mar. 10 to Mar. 29, 2023.

The exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The students may raise objections to the time-table if any before 5.30 pm on Nov. 21.

Exam schedule

March 10: Kannada, Arabic

March 11: Mathematics, Education

March 13: Economics

March 14: Karnatak music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16: Logic, Business Studies

March 17: Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

March 18: Geography, Biology

March 20: History, Physics

March 21: Hindi

March 23: English

March 25: Political Science, Statistics

March 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science