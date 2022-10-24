Under fire: Govt. withdraws circular on collecting Rs. 100 donation

October 24, 2022

Bengaluru: Following public outrage over the Government’s decision to collect Rs.100 monthly donation from the parents of children studying in Government Schools, in order to meet the maintenance expenses, the State Government on Saturday withdrew the circular three days after it was issued.

The Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy (formerly Department of Public Instruction) on Oct.19 had issued a circular asking the SDMCs (School Development Management Committees) to collect Rs. 100 as monthly voluntary donations from parents of school children, as development charges.

However, the circular led to public outrage and the Opposition parties (Congress and JD-S) wasted no time in lashing out against the Government, accusing it of fleecing the poor parents by unnecessarily collecting monthly donation.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, reacting to the issuance of circular, said that neither he, nor the Chief Minister had anything to do with the circular issued by the Department Commissioner.

Maintaining that it was the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah which allowed schools to collect donations locally by making a provision under the RTE (Right To Education) Act, he contended that the circular was issued based on this provision. However, the circular has now been withdrawn, he said.

BJP MLC too opposes

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath too expressed opposition to the circular. Speaking to presspersons in Mysuru on Saturday, Vishwanath expressed disappointment over the circular.

Pointing out that the Government’s first priority should be to provide education and health to the entire population, he said that the circular will be burden to parents of poor school children who cannot afford to pay monthly donation and demanded the Government to withdraw the circular immediately.

The Government, on Saturday evening, withdrew the circular, which had met with stiff opposition from several other Organisations.