Ahead of centenary, Government Kannada School in shambles

February 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid widespread protests advocating for the preservation of Government Schools across the State, a notable Government Kannada medium school in Nazarbad here is facing severe neglect and decay.

Established in 1925, the school is on the verge of celebrating its centenary next year, but concerns are rising that the building might collapse before the milestone is reached, owing to official negligence.

The infrastructure of the school is in a state of disrepair, characterised by damaged walls, tiles, leaking roofs and overgrown creepers. Basic amenities are lacking and students and teachers alike are grappling with the deteriorating conditions. The compromised structural integrity of the building poses a tangible risk, with students fearing injuries from falling roof tiles.

Currently, only 18 students are pursuing their education at the institution, and astonishingly, there is only one teacher responsible for teaching all six subjects from Class 1 to Class 7. The school’s lone cook prepares the midday meal for the students.

Despite the State Government providing free lunch and uniforms, there has been a stark neglect of the building’s restoration, jeopardising the safety of both students and teachers.

Over the years, the school has experienced a decline in admission rates, and teachers attribute this to parental preferences for English medium private schools.

Parents have expressed concerns about the school environment as well.

The school will complete 100 years in 2025 and given this illustrious history, it is imperative for concerned authorities to prioritise the restoration and maintenance of the institution to uphold its legacy and continue imparting knowledge to future generations.

The teachers have cited a lack of funds as a major hindrance, specifically for the removal of weeds. Despite approaching Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for assistance in cleaning efforts, the teachers have faced roadblocks due to purported budget constraints.

Furthermore, desperate appeals from the teachers for the restoration of the school have been met with responses from officials indicating plans for construction of a new building.

Despite years of waiting, no concrete steps have been taken to address the urgent need for restoration.