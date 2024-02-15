Tiger trapped near Saragur
February 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger has been trapped in the cage set up by Forest Department at Chikkahalli near Saragur, coming under Mysuru range today early morning.

The tiger, a sub-adult aged about five years is healthy and the decision whether to release the big cat back into the forest or shift it to Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgahalli in Mysuru will be taken after discussing with the higher officials of Forest Department in Bengaluru, it is said.

Following the recent incident of pug marks of a tiger found at a farm in Chikkakanya, 15 km away from Chikkahalli, the Forest Department has placed cages with live baits at various places in the surrounding areas of Chikkakanya and Doddakanya villages.

DCF (Mysuru Division) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, ACF Lakshmikanth, RFO Surendra and other officials visited the spot.

