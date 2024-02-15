Melukote gears up for Rathasaptami Mahotsava

February 15, 2024

More than 60 troupes to take part in the 25th Folk Festival

Mandya: The temple town of Melukote is geared up for 25th Folk Festival and Sri Cheluvarayaswamy Rathasaptami Mahotsava to be held atop the hill on Feb. 16 on the occasion of Rathasaptami.

The temple authorities have prepared the specially-made gold plated ‘Suryamandala’ upon which the utsava murti of Sri Cheluvarayaswamy will be taken on a procession. The main street of Melukote and the temple’s Rajagopura has been illuminated for the occasion. It is also an opportunity for the children to present their talents during the folk festival.

Yathiraja Dasara Gurupeeta Sthanikam Nagaraja Iyengar Cultural Forum has organised the 25th folk festival in association with Department of Kannada and Culture in which more than 60 troupes would be taking part. The event will begin as early as 6 am and culminate at 10 am on Feb. 16.

This apart, more than 200 folk artistes will be taking part in the procession of Sri Cheluvarayaswamy depicting both Indian and rural folk culture.

The organisers will also felicitate Veeraghase artiste Kiralu Mahesh, Kolata artiste Manuja and Benkibharate artiste Krishna and Kanyakumar and Puja Kunita artiste Koregala Ramesh during the Janapada Utsava to be held on Feb. 15 at 6.30 pm. The event will be inaugurated by MLC Dinesh Gooligowda. Hangarahalli Sri Vidyachowdeshwari Mahasamsthana Mutt Pontiff Sri Balamanjunathaswamy will grace the occasion. Agriculture and District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and B.K. Dhanalakshmi, his wife will inaugurate the Rathasaptami festival. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah will preside. Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, Additional DC Dr. H.N. Nagaraj, SP N. Yathish will be present.

During the Rathasaptami festival to be held on Feb. 16, devotees will get to witness various folk troupes including Chande Mela (Udupi), Kerala Chande, Jaggalige Mela and Hagaluvesha (Hubballi), Brass Band and Nagari (Mysuru), Tamate Mela, Peacock Dance (Talakad), Hulivesha (Chamarajanagar) among others performing on the stage.

The highlight of folk festival would be Dollu Kunita, Pata Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Kolata, Chilipili Gombe and Puja Kunita by folk artistes from Mandya.