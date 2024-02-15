Electoral bonds unconstitutional: SC
News

Electoral bonds unconstitutional: SC

February 15, 2024

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court this morning invalidated the electoral bonds scheme, terming it unconstitutional.

The ruling, which comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was delivered by a five-judge Constitution Bench, putting an end to a contentious method of political funding that has been under scrutiny since its inception.

The Supreme Court directed the issuing bank, State Bank of India (SBI), to cease issuing electoral bonds with immediate effect. “Electoral bonds scheme is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and unconstitutional. Amendments to the Companies Act are unconstitutional. The issuing bank shall forthwith stop the issue of electoral bonds,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said .

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching