‘Junior’ Arjuna thrills tourists at Kabini

May 5, 2024

H.D. Kote: An elephant resembling the majestic Arjuna has been sighted in the backwaters of Kabini.

Arjuna, the revered eight-time carrier of the Golden Howdah during Mysuru Dasara festivities, met a tragic end when he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with another wild elephant in the Yeslur range forest of Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Dec. 4, 2023. The incident occurred during a wild elephant capture operation conducted by Forest Department.

The recent sighting of an elephant, dubbed ‘Junior Arjuna,’

in the Kabini backwaters, has stirred memories of the cherished elephant Arjuna. The ‘Junior’ elephant bears a striking resemblance to Arjuna in stature, build, movements and even the shape and length of the tusks. This uncanny likeness evokes fond memories of beloved Arjuna, creating a poignant experience for those who encounter the ‘Junior’ elephant.

Arjuna was a cherished resident of the Balle Elephant Camp near Nagarahole National Park.

This younger elephant, reminiscent of Arjuna, has been observed in the Kabini backwaters at Beechanahalli, within the boundaries of Nagarahole National Park.

As temperatures rise and ponds within the forest begin to dry up, the young ‘Junior’ Arjuna has been seen more frequently in the Kabini backwaters, presumably seeking relief from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, an uptick in elephant activity has been noted in the Nagarahole forest area, particularly in their interaction with water sources. Concurrently, reports of elephants causing significant damage, particularly originating from the Kerala region, have surged.

Tourists who have had the privilege of spotting the ‘Junior’ Arjuna expressed their joy at the sight. They remarked that while the majestic Arjuna may be gone, witnessing an elephant reminiscent of him freely roaming in the backwaters is a delightful experience. Such encounters bring immense joy to travellers of such a nature.

Wildlife photographer Manoj Ganna has captured stunning photographs of the ‘Junior’ Arjuna, showcasing its remarkable resemblance to the iconic elephant. These captivating images have swiftly gone viral on social media platforms, captivating viewers with their striking similarity to Arjuna.