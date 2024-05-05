Middle-East War explained: Israel-Iran war will lead to third world war – Ravi Joshi

May 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Israel-Iran war, if it were to happen, will definitely lead to third world war, Ravi Joshi, Retired Joint Secretary in the Government of India Cabinet Secretariat, said stressing on the need for nations to show restraint from engaging in wars. However, he said, it would not happen.

Elaborating, he said, America would not support Israel if it declared war on other countries but it would support Israel in case it was attacked.

He was delivering a talk on “Israel-Iran tensions: Will it lead to war?”, organised by Mysore Open Forum at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage here this morning.

Highlighting the disaster and devastation that would be caused by wars, Ravi Joshi said that nations engaging in war would not only suffer economically, but also politically.

“These days, wars are also fought for commercial gains, which is very bad for global unity. Wars cause enormous destruction and devastation and it will be very hard to recover from it”, he said.

“The fault-lines lie in the indifference of all Gulf Kingdoms to the plight of Palestinians coupled with the support extended by Iran, Iraq and Syria which puts them in permanent opposition to Israel resulting in the mighty military presence of USA in the region and the dwindling influence of Russia. Consequently this leads to increasing influence of China in the area. Iran’s three proxy forces fighting Israel — Saudi Arabia-Hamas, the Hezbollah, the Houthis and its own Al-Quds force, are a constant source of trouble”, Joshi pointed out.

Delving on the US-presence in the Middle East, Joshi said that the US has expanded bases in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Though the US has fought wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, the US did not win any of the wars, but left the region completely devastated. The Military presence of the US has not prevented bilateral wars between Saudi Arabia and Yemen or between Iran and Iraq, he noted.

Joshi shed light on whether the attack on Israel by Iran “was really meant as a threat to the US,” whether Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu is not allowed to send his tanks into the last refugee camp at Rafah and opined that Netanyahu would seriously escalate the war into a regional conflict if he marched into Ratals.”

Delving on whether Iran is an aggressor, Joshi opined that Iran would rather continue to use its proxies — the Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis against Israel than to openly confront a nuclear power ruled by a person who is facing severe internal challenges to his rule including major corruption charges. He meant Netanyahu.

“What would be the response of Russia, China and India in case Israel starts a war and forces America’s hand? Russia weakened as it is by its long war with Ukraine, is unlikely to be of much help. China is most likely to stay out of trouble. But considering its vast investments in Iranian Oil and Gas Industry, will extend all possible help and supply war weapons to Iran”, he observed.

Ravi Joshi concluded saying that these two questions will answer the probability of War — Who wants it? Who benefits from the war?”

The talk was followed by an interaction, during which the participants asked some questions and got clarification from Ravi Joshi.

Dr. V.R. Anil Kumar, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Senior Journalist Krishna Prasad, Maj. Gen (retd.,) S.G. Vombatkere, Prof. Umapathy, Dr. Manjula, Badari Narayan and others were present.