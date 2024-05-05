Traffic rule violators can now pay pending fines online

May 5, 2024

All residents of the State except Bengaluru Urban can use https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271 to pay fines

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Police has launched a new website to streamline the process of paying fines for traffic violations.

Alok Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic, shared this development via X account, stating, “Karnataka Police has introduced a new website with the URL: https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271, enabling individuals except Bengaluru Urban residents to conveniently settle pending fines across the State. Citizens outside Bengaluru city can also check fines against their vehicles. This initiative aims to reduce inconvenience and visits to Police Stations.”

Previously, individuals had to visit local Traffic Police Stations or use platforms like KarnatakaOne or BangaloreOne to pay fines. However, with the dedicated website for fine collection, the burden on Traffic Police Stations is expected to decrease, facilitating online payment of penalties. According to ADGP Alok Kumar, there are currently 3.25 million pending traffic violation cases.

Despite the substantial workload, fines totalling Rs. 1,700 crore were collected by the end of March. Presently, Rs. 1,425 crore in fines is outstanding from Bengaluru city alone. Collecting such large sums had become challenging for Bengaluru Police, prompting them to seek public opinion on the matter.