Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

May 5, 2024

Rumours are rife that the Hassan JD(S) MP will arrive either in Bengaluru or Mangaluru from Dubai today

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara confirmed that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in a sexual harassment and abduction case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), through Interpol, issued this notice upon the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A blue-corner notice is a part of Interpol’s elaborate system of colour-coded notices which enable countries to “share alerts and requests for information (on wanted persons/ crimes) worldwide.” This sharing of critical crime-related information is crucial for tackling internationally spread-out criminal activities.

Dr. Parameshwara emphasised that the State Government has granted full autonomy to SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the case. Prajwal Revanna is the accused in the alleged sex scandal case being investigated by SIT.

Yesterday, a Special Court refused to grant anticipatory interim bail for MLA H.D. Revanna, father of Prajwal Revanna, accused of kidnapping a woman. Following this, the SIT arrested Revanna from his father former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence last evening.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru this morning, Dr. Parameshwara stated, “The SIT is adhering to proper procedures, and a fair investigation will be carried out. We have entrusted the SIT with complete freedom to conduct an impartial investigation and they are actively engaged in their duties.”

Regarding reports of the blue-corner notice issued for Prajwal Revanna, who has fled the country, Parameshwara affirmed, “It is indeed true that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate him. The authorities concerned are working to track him down and we are endeavouring to repatriate him. The SIT is making every effort to bring him back to India following the prescribed procedures.”

Prajwal to surrender today?

Prajwal Revanna’s reported decision to surrender to the SIT upon his arrival at Bengaluru International Airport or Mangaluru Airport today is believed to be based on advice from his legal counsel to pre-empt the issuance of the blue-corner notice.

It’s anticipated that Prajwal will arrive from Dubai around 3 pm today. SIT personnel have been monitoring flights from Dubai and Frankfurt at the Bengaluru International Airport since last night in preparation for his arrival.

In other developments, the SIT is likely to present former Minister H.D. Revanna before the Court around 2 pm today.

Following Revanna’s arrest, about 40 Police personnel conducted a search at the JD(S) leader’s farmhouse in Kalenahalli, Hunsur, last night.

Meanwhile, Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur, which is typically bustling with activity, appeared deserted. Additionally, a Karnataka State Reserve Police platoon has been deployed to monitor activities in and around the residence.

Furthermore, the State Government has reportedly appointed eight more Police officials, including a Superintendent of Police (SP), to augment the existing 21-member Special Investigating Team handling the case.

Talks with Amit Shah

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, especially with the arrest of his son and former Minister H.D. Revanna, JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Amit Shah, who was en route to Andhra Pradesh, stayed overnight in Bengaluru yesterday. During their meeting, the duo is reported to have discussed the latest developments in the Prajwal Revanna case.

Sources indicate that Kumaraswamy expressed concerns about the Congress-led State Government targeting his family in an attempt to undermine their political careers.

Furthermore, it is reported that Amit Shah suggested terminating the coalition between JD(S) and BJP for the mutual benefit of both parties. It’s believed that Kumaraswamy is considering Amit Shah’s suggestion to dissolve the coalition.