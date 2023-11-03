Let Dr. Parameshwara become CM; no one else: Minister K.N. Rajanna

November 3, 2023

Tumakuru: Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna told reporters in Tumakuru this morning, suggesting that if the party high command decides against Siddharamaah continuing as Chief Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwara should step into the role.

Rajanna made it clear that as long as Siddharamaiah holds the position of Chief Minister, both Parameshwara and himself will support him. However, if Siddharamaiah declines the CM’s post, Rajanna said Parameshwara should assume the role of Chief Minister, and no one else should be given that position.

“AICC leaders have said that there should be no talk about leadership change or the Government. I am not afraid of any such suggestion. I have spoken now, I will say that I will not speak again. Let them do whatever they want. I will not contest any elections in future,” he said.

“Parameshwara is lucky. Anything can happen in the future. If someone from Tumakuru district becomes the CM it is better. Parameshwara has a bright political future. I’m looking forward to seeing it. I will work accordingly,” Rajanna said.