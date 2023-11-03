Priyank Kharge also wants to become CM

November 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Congress leadership appointing him as a Minister in the first round alongside party veterans, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, now holding the influential IT, BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolios, stands as one of the top leaders in Karnataka Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru this morning, Priyank Kharge shared his aspiration to become the Chief Minister. He stated, “Whether Chief Minister Siddharamaiah continues in power as CM or if D.K. Shivakumar assumes the CM role for 2.5 years, these are their personal opinions. The ultimate decision rests with the Congress High Command. Everyone, from Zilla Panchayat members to MLAs, has the freedom to express their views and there’s nothing wrong with that.” Surprisingly he added, “I, too, aspire to become the Chief Minister. If the High Command chooses me, it, I would gladly take on the role and there’s nothing inappropriate about that.”

Priyank Kharge also criticised the BJP, questioning the absence of effective Opposition in the State. He pointed out that the BJP leaders have diminished in stature and humorously suggested that, instead of merely criticising the Congress, the Opposition could have served the State better by making their voices heard before the central leadership.