Women at Work conclave promotes gender diversity

November 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in collaboration with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), organised the Women@Work (W@W) conclave in city yesterday. The primary objective of this event was to promote gender diversity, empower women and encourage their active participation in the workforce.

The event took place at Infosys campus in Hebbal, serving as a prelude to the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit scheduled for Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 at the Bangalore Palace. The conclave aimed to bolster corporate efforts in strengthening the female workforce while providing a platform for potential job seekers to access employment opportunities and assess their skill gaps.

During the Women@Work Conclave, the panellists engaged in discussions on topics like ‘Reskilling and Upskilling, Women in India’s Tech and Digital Economy.’ The panel featured prominent figures in the industry, including Sowmya V. Kumaran (Director, Engineering R&D – VMware), B.N. Chandrakanth (Chairman, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka), Yulia Aslamova (Head of Asia, DRIM – an international Direct Response Influence Marketing Platform), Lavanya Raghuraman (IBM Distinguished Engineer, Global Government Executive) and C. Aparna (Vice-President, Human Resources, Akna Medical Pvt. Ltd), who served as the moderator.

Another panel focused on ‘Women in Life Sciences: Navigating Pathways to Success,’ and it included members like Sudha Rao (Co-Founder and Executive Director at Genotypic Technology Pvt.), Dr. Chaitra Harsha (Joint Managing Director, Vipragen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., IIMB, IISc), Sanghamitra Bhattacharjee (Principal Scientist at Zumutor Biologics), Parnika Pavanram (General Manager, Biotechnology, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Government of Karnataka), with Saraswathi Ramchandra (Director, CITI) as the moderator.

During his address, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, emphasised the critical role of networking in empowering women. He highlighted how networking helps boost women’s self-confidence, negotiation skills and overall excellence in their careers. He underscored the significance of networking in breaking down barriers and unleashing the full potential of women in the workplace, making it an essential skill for career growth and success.

‘Mysuru Blue’

As part of Beyond Bengaluru initiative, ‘Mysuru Blue,’ an initiative was also organised at SJCE-STEP, which saw the participation of 15 local startups and three student teams. During the event, entrepreneurs presented their ideas to potential investors, urging them to provide the essential capital needed to bring their innovative concepts to life.

The top three ‘fundable startups’ will be unveiled at an upcoming ceremony scheduled for today (Nov. 3) at the Big Tech Event.