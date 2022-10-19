Startups pitch ideas at Big Tech Show 2022

October 19, 2022

Venture capitalists, mentors, advisors, business partners hear innovative proposals at Startup Showcase

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 26 startups are displaying their technology, services, products and talent at ‘Startup Showcase’ and over 10 select startups are pitching their innovative and path-breaking ideas in front of investors, business partners and venture capitalists from Bengaluru and beyond at the Big Tech Show 2022 being held at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza.

The two-day event opened this morning and is significant for Mysuru as the city is being projected as a hub for cyber security, semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). The mega event is an initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

Today’s first event was ‘Mysuru Blue’ that aimed to bring together startups, investors and venture capitalists. The startups that were given the opportunity to bounce off their ideas were selected after a stringent procedure. This particular event was modelled on ‘Shark Tank’, a television series featuring startups pitching their business ideas to investors.

Among the startups that presented their ideas was ‘eAkrishya Innovations’, founded by K.C. Mahesh. It is a startup that aims to create an ecosystem for electronic assets. The current issue is the lack of authorised players in the pre-owned PC market or the second-hand electronics handling market structure. Towards this end, they offer blockchain-based asset-tracking solutions.

[email protected]

Today afternoon, a [email protected] conclave will be held where women leaders in industry, academics and social entrepreneurship will share their ideas and experiences. This event will be jointly organised by KDEM, KTECH and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation.

The event aims to create an equitable, inclusive and equal world for women in workplaces. It will act as an enabler for women to actively participate and join the workforce through industry upskilling and reskilling programmes, mentorship, institutional and organisational networking and amplifying the efforts of corporate programmes on attracting women workforce.

Through this programme, VMware will upskill 15,000 women and uplift their careers for growth and impact. The programme will offer free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technologies.

CEO Roundtable, walkathon

CEO Roundtable will be held today evening that will feature key industry leaders and anchors from the technology brainstorming with the Minister for IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan. They will ideate on the roadmap for the next year.

Tomorrow, Oct. 20, a walkathon will be held early in the morning which aims to bring together a large number of participants from the IT industry in Mysuru, who will walk for about five kilometres starting from Mysore Palace. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar will be among the speakers tomorrow.