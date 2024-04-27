More than 2,700 voters exercise franchise even after polling ends at 6 pm

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming to the aid of voters just in time, the District Administration allowed as many as 2,749 such voters in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency to exercise their franchise who came rushing to the polling booths, to cast their votes even after the deadline ended at 6 pm yesterday.

The Election Commission had set 7 am to 6 pm time schedule for voting.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, said that all voters who entered their polling booths before the 6 pm deadline, were allowed to exercise their franchise. The gates of polling booths were closed at 6 pm and the voters who had entered the polling booths in the nick of time, were however allowed to cast their votes. These voters were issued tokens and were asked to wait for their turn. The tokens were issued in as many as 77 booths across the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, which helped 2,749 voters to cast their votes, he said.

The 77 booths included 6 in Madikeri Assembly segment enabling 245 voters, 9 in Virajpet (236 voters), 4 in Chamaraja (97), 25 in Chamundeshwari (1,102), 14 in Hunsur (571), 2 in Krishnaraja (3),13 in Narasimharaja (409) and 4 in Periyapatna (86). However, some voters who came to the polling booth after 6 pm, had to return disappointed as they were not allowed to enter the booths, whose gates were closed after the 6pm deadline. One S.A.Muskan, an employee of Railways who visited his polling booth at Myra English school in NR Assembly segment, said he came to the booth at 6.30 pm seeking to cast his vote. Though he repeatedly pleaded with the authorities to allow him to exercise his franchise saying that he was late as he could not get a bus from Ramaswamy circle to here, his request was turned down by the poll authorities, he said while expressing disappointment that this was the first time that he had to face such a situation.