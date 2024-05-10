Man beheads girl on her SSLC results day in Kodagu

May 10, 2024

Victim had passed SSLC exam despite many adversities

Madikeri: In a horrifying incident, a 16-year-old girl, who had passed her SSLC exam, the results of which were declared yesterday, was murdered and her severed head was taken away by the killer in Mutlu village in Somwarpet Taluk of Kodagu district late last night.

The victim, identified as U.S. Meena, was a student at Surlabbi Government High School and the daughter of Subramani and Mutthakki, residents of Kumbaragadige village near Mutlu. The couple has four daughters and two sons. Meena was the youngest. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Prakash.

Meena was the sole student attending the school, situated in a remote area amidst the Western Ghats. She undertook a five-kilometre walk from her home to the school daily. Surlabbi Government High School is located on the border of Somwarpet and Madikeri taluks, serving children from Mutlu, Hammiyala, Mankya and Kumbaragadige villages. Over the past decade, transportation in the area has been limited, with only one Government bus operating on the Surlabbi road.

Despite facing hardships and lacking basic amenities, Meena achieved a remarkable score of 314 marks in her SSLC exam. Being the sole student at Surlabbi Government High School, her success led to the school achieving a 100 percent pass rate, a feat that earned a commendation from the school headmaster.

Officials thwart engagement

Meena’s family had arranged her engagement with Prakash, a fellow villager and yesterday was supposed to be the ceremony. However, as Meena was still a minor, someone alerted officials from the Women and Child Development Department.

Acting swiftly, the officials intervened and halted the engagement, informing both sets of parents that Meena’s underage status rendered any marriage illegal.

Subsequently, both families agreed that Meena would only be married once she reached the legal age. Despite this agreement, Prakash forcibly entered Meena’s home last evening and allegedly abducted her. He then reportedly took her to a location near the forest’s edge, where he murdered her, before fleeing the scene with her severed head.

Meena’s parents told the Police that Prakash entered the house at around 5.30 pm and dragged Meena out of her house for about 100 metres. Before taking away Meena, Prakash assaulted Meena’s parents and blamed them for breaking the engagement.

A team from the Forensic Science Department visited the site of the murder and conducted an investigation.

The murder has sent shockwaves, casting a shadow of sorrow over Kumbaragadige village, which mourns the loss of a talented student.