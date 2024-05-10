Gold rush on Akshaya Tritiya

May 10, 2024

City jewellery shops brim with customers

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rush of customers was witnessed at jewellery shops in city to buy gold ornaments on account of Akshaya Tritiya, considered as a auspicious day today. The steep hike in per gram rate of gold in the last three months, was also no reason to deter the people, especially women who feel enamoured by the glint of gold.

The jewellery shops in Central Business District (CBD) area like D. Devaraj Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Kuvempunagar, Chamundipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Srirampura, Hebbal and Vijayanagar, to name a few were brimming with customers, with the shops opening doors early in the morning to cash in on the demand.

The shops will remain open till late night hours today to cater to the surge in number of customers, according to the messages shared by the shopkeepers for the benefit of their customers, in WhatsApp groups.

The gold merchants irrespective of big and small, who have been offering attractive schemes for the ease of their customers to pay in instalments did a roaring business, further strengthening the belief that buying gold on this day brings success to the buyer.

The sales executives at the shops were busy attending the customers, who at intervals were treated with beverages. Apart from taking all security measures including CCTV cameras and security guards, the shopkeepers had also requested the jurisdictional Police to conduct patrolling as an additional measure.

Bhima & Brother, D.D. Urs Road

According to Karnataka State Jewellers Federation, today’s (May 10) gold rate, exempting Goods and Services Tax (GST) is as follows: Rs. 6,700 per gram of 22 carat Gold and Rs. 7,263 per gram of 24 carat Gold.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, B.N. Road.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be one of the most auspicious times of the year. This is the time when people buy gold jewellery, silver, properties, vehicles or houses. It is believed that things bought on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya will never reduce in value. Akshaya means things that can never be damaged. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and seek their blessings.