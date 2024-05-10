Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project: Additional Chief Secretary reviews progress; gets update from officers

May 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Anjum Parvez, inspected the Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project, which is nearing approximately 65 percent completion.

Yesterday, the ACS began his inspection in Hunsur, where he reviewed lake projects at Mallinathapura Lake and Pattaladammana Lake undertaken as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Scheme.

Subsequently, he proceeded to Mysuru and visited the Hale Unduwadi village in Mandya District. Here, extensive civil engineering works are currently in progress for a large-scale water supply project, drawing water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam backwaters.

Initiated in June 2021 by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), the project, estimated at Rs. 465 crore, aims to provide drinking water to Mysuru city and 92 surrounding villages.

It is projected to be completed by 2025. Upon completion, the project will facilitate the supply of Cauvery water from KRS Dam to Mysuru city, as well as to 139 villages in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency and 277 villages in the Hunsur Assembly segment.

The ACS toured the construction site near Hale Unduwadi, the water purification unit under construction near Megalapura, and the canal route site. During his visit, he engaged with engineers and workers and discussed the project’s progress with officials.

Providing an update to the ACS, it was conveyed that a pipeline spanning 21.25 km has been successfully constructed up to Mysuru city, with provisions made for electricity connection to static locations along the route. However, pending tasks include the installation of a 12 km long, 66 KV capacity express feeder line, for which the KUWS&DB will need to initiate a tendering process.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the construction of a 3.45 km embankment around the pumping station area, starting from the KRS backwaters, is yet to be initiated. Furthermore, the completion of the pumping station and pipeline electrical connection work remains pending. Once these tasks are finalised, the KUWS&DB will be prepared to commence water supply operations, as briefed to the ACS.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Deputy Secretary Jagannath Murthy, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer T. Pradeep and Engineer from Rural Drinking Water and Supply Department Ranjit Kumar, were present during the inspection of the project sites.