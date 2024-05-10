DDPI fetes SSLC toppers  D.S. Dhanvee of Sadvidya and S. Jahnavi of BVB School

May 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, faring well in the results of SSLC exams by catapulting to seventh place from the previous 19th position, the desire of the CM to see improvement in students performance has been fulfilled.

Following the dismal performance of the district in SSLC exams in the last three years, the CM had categorically instructed the Department of School Education and Literacy at the progress review meeting to improve the overall pass percentage to find a place among top five districts. The CM had also instructed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to take a serious look into it.

All efforts made to improve the results bore fruits with the district securing 87.19 overall pass percentage this year against 83 percent achieved in previous SSLC exam.

A total of 36,796 students including 17,847 boys and 18,949 girls had appeared for SSLC exam in the district and among them 14,681 boys (82.26%) and 17,402 girls (91.84%) totalling 32,083 students have passed. With this, the girls have also outnumbered boys in the results.

Among the students who have passed, 1,466 have secured A+ grade, 4,168 A grade, 6,044 B+grade, 7,524 B grade, 8,233 C+ grade and 4,648 students C grade.

On the flip side, a total of 4,713 students have failed including 3,166 boys and 1,547 girls. Of the total 291 students requiring special needs (CWSS), 225 (77.32%) have passed, according to the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) H.K. Pandu.

Centum for 148 schools

A total of 148 schools among 680 schools in the district including 226 Government Schools, 133 aided and 271 unaided schools, have secured 100 percent results. Of 148 schools, 45 are Government Schools, 10 aided and 93 unaided schools. However, no schools in the district have got zero results, which is a matter of relief.

T. Narasipur first

Academic taluk-wise, T. Narasipur has finished first with 93.30% overall results, followed by Mysuru Rural – 93.05, Mysuru South – 90.42, KR Nagar – 89.48, Nanjangud – 86.74, Hunsur- 85.24, Mysuru North – 84.68, Periyapatna – 81.03 and H.D. Kote – 79.09.

620 and above scorers

In all, 11 students of the district have secured 620 and above marks for 625 thus securing the top slot. D.S. Dhanvee of Sadvidya School, Vijayanagar and S. Jahnavi of BVB School, Vijayanagar have scored 623; Pratham S. Bharadwaj of Vijaya Vittala School – 622; A. Kavyashree and R. Bhoomika of Sadvidya School, B. Sudeepta of Vijaya Vittala and S. Pragati of BVB have secured 621; Anvitha B. Bhat of Savitri Convent, Srigowri S. Kumar of Sadvidya and M.D. Sudiksha of Vijaya Vittala have secured 620 marks.

As many as 29 students of Government Schools too have scored 600 and above, that includes H.M. Bandhavya of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Debur in Nanjangud taluk, who has secured 618 marks, S. Sneha of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Chikka Hunsur, 613 marks.