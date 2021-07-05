SSLC exams will be conducted as per schedule, says Education Minister Suresh Kumar

July 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: SSLC exams will go on as per schedule on July 19 and 22 and 8.76 lakh students in the State will write the exams, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

Speaking with media persons after the Kabini Water Consultation meeting at ZP Hall this morning, the Minister said that the State Government has released a set of SOPs for the safe conduct of exams keeping in view the safety of students’ health. All the SOPs will have to be strictly followed by all the examination centres. If any student displays COVID-19 symptoms, then they will be allowed to write the exam in a separate room. If a COVID-19 infected student wishes to take the exam, then he or she will be allowed to appear for the examination at the nearby COVID Care Centre, he said.

A meeting with all DCs and ZP CEOs has been held in this regard. “I have spoken to many District Ministers and MLAs and have sought their co-operation for conducting the exams successfully. They have assured of full co-operation,” the Minister said.

Two sets of Model Question Papers and OMR sheets will be provided to the students by their concerned school teachers, who will also guide them on how to write the exams, the Minister said and added “Tomorrow or day after, I will hold a meeting with all DDPIs and BEOs. Before the students take up the exams, I will interact with them and answer their questions and also clarify their doubts about the exams.”

“It is not a prestige issue to the State Government or the Department to conduct SSLC exams. Conducting exams is not a punishment to the students, but it is being held as it would help the students to choose the subjects of their like to shape their career in future,” Suresh Kumar said.