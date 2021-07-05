Thanks to CM, ZAK Chief hands over Tab to city girl
Thanks to CM, ZAK Chief hands over Tab to city girl

July 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Shaken by the plight of a school girl, who used to earn money by selling Greens on roadside to buy a Tablet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has come to her rescue by presenting her a Tab so that she can attend online classes.

Keerthana, a SSLC student and daughter of Hanumanthu and Ningamma couple of Sathagalli in the city, had lost their livelihood due to lockdown. Hanumanthu worked as an electrician,while his wife Ningamma was a homemaker. As Hanumanthu had no work due to COVID induced lockdown, the family found it hard to eke out a living and Keerthana, who had no money to buy a tab, used to borrow one from her neighbour friends whenever she had online classes. Keerthana, in order to earn money to buy a tab of her own, set out along with her mother for selling greens and vegetables on a push cart. Keerthana, who has dreams of becoming a doctor, used to read whenever she could find time while selling greens on roadside. 

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, after coming to know of Keeerthana’s plight through media, directed Mysuru-based ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy to deliver a tab and also give some pocket money to Keerthana. Accordingly, Mahadevaswamy, along with his friend Ajay Ashok, went to the residence of Keerthana at Sathagalli on Saturday and gifted a tab required for her studies along with some pocket money. 

Keerthana and her parents have wholeheartedly thanked the CM for the help.

