Bharachukki’s breath-taking views

July 5, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Tired of staying indoors for over two months? Need a break from the urban hustle-bustle? Want some quality time amid nature? You need not resist your wanderlust anymore as some of the favourite getaways from Mysuru have opened from today after a COVID-induced long gap.

These destinations include the famed Gaganachukki and Bharachukki Falls. Till now there were no visitors despite water flowing in full force but now the gates are open for breath-taking views and some photographic and selfie moments.

While Bharachukki Falls is located in Chamarajanagar District (Kollegal Taluk), Gaganachukki is in Mandya (Malavalli Taluk). Thanks to regular water release from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, the waterfalls swell to enormous proportions. Though the waterfalls are not in full glory now as the water release is limited, it is still a place to go and unwind. The waterfalls are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The two branches (eastern and western branches — Gaganachukki and Bharachukki) flow through deep ravines on either side of the island before plunging into two different places a few kilometres apart to form the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls. Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls are together known as the Shivanasamudra Falls.

Along with Gaganachukki and Bharachukki, one can also visit Maradi Gudda Tree Park in the middle of the town that has a temple right on top. The Tree Park will be open from 6 am to 6 pm. However, visiting these places must be with strict adherence to all COVID norms and there will be no place for any group activities, said DCF V. Yedukondalu of M.M. Hills Wildlife Division.