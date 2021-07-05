Yogeeshwar, Yatnal use Dasara analogy to attack Yediyurappa

July 5, 2021

‘CM is like Howdah Elephant; its calf cannot carry the Ambari’

‘Dushta Samhara of all corrupt and evil forces must happen’

Mysore/Mysuru: The heritage city of Mysuru that is famous for Dasara and Navarathri celebrations became a host for anti-Yediyurappa statements by two of his own party men, who are known for their no-holds-barred attacks, using the Dasara analogy. Both demanded a leadership change and questioned the authority and ‘needless interference’ of CM’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in State affairs.

First it was Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology C.P. Yogeeshwar, who used the names of Dasara Howdah Elephants Arjuna, Abhimanyu and Balarama to take a dig at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyrappa’s dynasty politics, second it was Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal who used Goddess Chamundeshwari’s name and said, like the Goddess destroyed the demonic forces, the ‘plunderers’ of State exchequer must also be destroyed — ‘Dushta Samhara’ (destruction of evil).

Last evening, calling on Chamarajanagar MP and senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad at his residence in Mysuru, Yogeeshwar said that people of Karnataka respect the Golden Howdah which carries Goddess Chamundeshwari during Dasara.

“The responsibility of the CM is like a Howdah elephant. The CM should be a capable person, possessing sensibilities and high ideals to meet the aspirations of the people. As in the case of the Howdah elephant, carrying the Ambari is not just the weight aspect that is important. It is also important that it effortlessly reaches the destination,” he said.

“Dasara elephants have often been replaced. Tuskers Arjuna, Abhimanyu and Balarama have all carried the Golden Howdah. “Just because the lead elephant carries the Golden Howdah, we can’t have its calf do the same,” he said, taunting Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra.

Reiterating that he would not speak about Vijayendra as he does not hold a Constitutional post in the Government, he said, “Karnataka was well-known for elephants and tigers and there would be no difficulty in finding a capable elephant to carry the Howdah. By the time Dasara comes, the party High Command will find a capable elephant to carry the Howdah,” he said.

On his comments against the CM who has made him a Minister, Yogeeshwar clarified that he was not against Yediyurappa. “I should not be projected as a person against Yediyurappa. He has made me a Minister. I have taken pains to make Yediyurappa the Chief Minister. But my contributions are ignored,” he said without hiding his displeasure.

“It is sad that Opposition leaders were taking advantage of Yediyurappa and are calling the shots in the administration,” he said referring to the delimitation and reservation of Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat electoral constituencies and hinting at the delimitation exercise was carried out at the behest of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wishes.

Let CBI, ED raid guest house near CM’s official residence: Yatnal

On his visit to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill after the unlocking this morning, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that like Goddess Chamundeshwari destroyed demons, she should also destroy whoever is looting the State Treasuries.

Yatnal, who was the first political leader to visit the Temple this morning to have a darshan of the Goddess, told reporters that he had prayed to the Goddess for ‘Dushta Samhara.’ Known for his acerbic tongue, Yatnal, CM Yediuyrappa’s bitter critic, said: “The people in the Government are looting the State exchequer and the per day loot runs up to more than Rs. 100 crore. All of them are evil forces and they must be destroyed,” he said.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal addressing press persons in front of Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple this morning.

“Some good people have joined hands with evil forces and that is why the leadership change issue has been kept pending. Like in Mahabharata, Bheeshma and Dronacharya had joined Kauravas. There is an end to everything and the evil in the State is reaching its end-game as the BJP High Command is examining the leadership change issue,” he said.

Training his guns on Vijayendra, Yatnal said, “Let the CBI and Enforcement Directorate also raid the guest house near the CM’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ in Bengaluru. It is here that Vijayendra indulges in various deals. Why are they not raiding the place? And why no one is questioning the deals? Sadly, the Opposition is dead as most of the leaders are hand-in-glove in the loot,” he added.

Yatnal did not spare certain Mutts for their support to Yediyurappa. Mincing no words, he said, “Certain Mutt Swamijis are supporting the CM in expectation of money. Swamijis must bring their followers to the right track. Warnings of protests if the CM is replaced is ridiculous and unbecoming of Mutt Seers. If they are so interested in politics, let them shun Kaavi (religious clothes) and adorn Khadi (political dress material),” he said.