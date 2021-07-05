College students and staff vaccinated

July 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A Free Vaccination Drive was organised at Basudev Somani College by the College’s NSS Unit and Red Cross Unit, in association with the District Health and Family Welfare Office, Mysuru, on July 2.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. M. Puttaswamy, Secretary & Managing Trustee and Dr. S.S. Raje Urs, Principal of the College. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mahadeva Prasad, DHE Munendramma, Bhuvaneshwari, Sowmyashree, S. Lavanya, Kempegowda, College Superin-tendent Dr. M.P. Basavaraju, NSS Officer Dr. T. Ramesh, Dr. M. Mahadevaswamy and other staff members were present. Nearly 300 students were benefited from this programme.

At VVCE: As per the directions from the State Government, NSS and Red Cross Youth Wing of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), in association with Indian Red Cross Society, had organised ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’ on July 2.

The staff and students actively participated. The event was inaugurated by Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS) President Gundappa Gowda, Secretary Er. P. Vishwanath, Treasurer Sreeshylaramannavar and VVCE Principal Dr. B. Sadashivegowda.

Free Vaccination Drive being held at VVCE on July 2.

In all, 900 students of the College got benefited with this mega vaccination drive.

NSS and Red Cross Youth Wing Coordinator Dr. K. Gopala Reddy and all faculty members of NSS and Red Cross Youth Wing were present.

At ATMECE: A free vaccination drive against COVID-19 was organised for students and staff at ATME College of Engineering (ATMECE), Mysuru, in association with Primary Health Centre (PHC), Mellahalli, on June 30.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated by K. Shivashankar, Secretary, ATMECE. Dr. L. Basavaraj, Principal, ATMECE, Dr. Anilkumar of PHC, Mellahalli, Dr. Asha, THO, Mysuru and Deans & HoDs of various Department were present during the occasion.

Free Vaccination Drive at ATMECE on June 30.

Shivashankar thanked the District Administration and Health Dept. for honouring the request to conduct free vaccination drive at the College and advised all students and staff members to make use of the opportunity.

Dr. Basavaraj mentioned that it has been made compulsory for all students and staff to get vaccinated in order to attend offline classes.

A total of 260 students and 65 staff members were vaccinated during the drive which was coordinated by the ATME-COVID-19 response team, in association with NSS Unit, ATME.