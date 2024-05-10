Ministry of Education honours ‘Anytime Education’ device

May 10, 2024

Developed by Mysuru-based Excel Public School students, device aims to bridge digital gap, providing uninterrupted learning

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Anytime Education’ device developed by the students of Mysuru’s Excel Public School has been recognised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) as one of the top 20 innovations at the ‘School Innovation Contest’ 2023-24.

Launched by the MoE in August 2023, the contest invited over 6,000 project submissions from across the country, aimed at fostering a culture of innovation in all Higher Education Institutions and schools.

Over the past 8 months, students Eshanvi Nandeesh Preetham, C.B. Swarna and Divya Satish underwent boot camp training leading up to an elevator pitch to the Ministry.

Their pitch for ‘Anytime Education’ was among the 20 selected nationwide for funding. The students received the first tranche in March and anticipate the second tranche in June.

Ministry funding will support further product development and marketing across relevant forums and exhibitions. The innovation will also feature at the NEP National Level Exhibition in Delhi in July 2024.

Despite efforts to digitise education, studies by the Azim Premji Foundation and Oxfam India revealed challenges in online learning access for nearly 60 percent of Indian school children, including urban private school students facing internet connectivity issues and mobile data costs.

The ‘Anytime Education’ device aims to bridge this digital gap, providing uninterrupted education delivery, especially in remote areas.

Powered by a solar panel with a backup, the device offers preloaded digital content, enabling offline learning. Students access a diverse educational library and personalised real-time learning schedules from subject experts.

Inspired by the Philippine model of HAM radio use, the A.T.E device connects students with teachers for direct discussions. Content is available in English and Kannada.

Reflecting on their journey, student entrepreneurs Eshanvi Nandeesh Preetham, Swarna and Divya Satish said, “Our journey began with a simple yet profound goal: to provide education to children in remote areas. Throughout this process, we’ve gained valuable technical skills, including proficiency in HAM radios, HTML coding, and prototype building.”

“Over the past 8 months, we’ve honed our problem-solving abilities and grasped the essence of entrepreneurship—innovating with efficiency while meeting end-users needs. We aspire to further develop our product, deploy it across villages in India, and make a meaningful societal impact,” they added.

School Principal K.G. Mathew commended the students’ achievement, highlighting its potential to deliver education at scale, particularly in underserved regions.

CEO D. Sudhanva praised the students for their socially impactful innovation, emphasising their commitment to ‘Education for All’.