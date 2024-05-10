SSLC results: Two students end lives

May 10, 2024

Mandya: Two students in Mandya district have committed suicide. While one student ended his life for failing in SSLC exam, a girl student, assuming that she had failed in the exam, though she had passed, has also committed suicide.

The deceased students have been identified as Likith (15), of Taggahalli village in Maddur taluk and Amrutha (15), of Huligerepura village, also in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Likith, who went to his school following announcement of SSLC exam results yesterday, was told by his teachers that he had failed in two subjects. As Likith became depressed, his teachers consoled him and advised him to prepare for the supplementary exam and sent him home.

But Likith, fearing that his parents would scold him for failing in the exams, went to the agricultural field, where he found a rope used to tie a cow and reportedly hanged himself from a tree, it is learnt.

Likith’s parents, who went to the school as he had not returned home were told that he (Likith) had failed in two subjects and he went home. Likith’s parents, who went in search for him, went near the agricultural field only to see him hanging from a tree. They immediately brought him down, but he had died by then.

In the second case, the girl student, identified as Amrutha, a student of Poornima High School at Nagarakere village and a resident of Huligepura village is the one who ended her life though she had passed in the exam.

She had scored 57 percent in the exam, but assuming that she had failed, she ended her life by hanging self at her home.

The hasty decisions taken by the two students have made their family members mourn.