Voter turnout good in district: DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra

April 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “We are witnessing an increase in voter turnout in the district. With the efforts of SVEEP Committee we have ensured to create awareness among the voters to exercise their franchise without fail,” said Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer (DEO) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, here this morning.

Speaking after casting his vote at CFTRI School in Yadavagiri, DC Rajendra requested all eligible voters to cast their votes.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri were present..