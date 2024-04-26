Cluster polling booths confuse the tribals
April 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the scorching sun, people were observed queuing up eagerly before the polling booths in rural areas of the district as voting commenced for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency at 7 am today.

By noon, most of the booths in Bogadi, Hootagalli, Yelwal, Yemmekoppalu, Hunsur and Bilikere reported a significant voter turnout. With a few exceptions, voting proceeded peacefully throughout the constituency.

However, Pakshirajapura in Hunsur taluk witnessed some confusion as cluster polling booths were established for the benefit of tribals. Many tribal voters found it challenging to identify their designated polling booths. Fortunately, the volunteers at Voter Help Centre set up at the cluster booths assisted them in locating their respective booths.

At the Nagapura Haadi polling booth, tribals were offered lemon juice to alleviate their thirst amidst the scorching heat. Despite the challenging conditions, the tribal population displayed enthusiasm in participating in the electoral process.

Elsewhere in the district, both young and elderly voters exhibited enthusiasm as they exercised their franchise right from the commencement of voting.

