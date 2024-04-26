90-year-old dies after voting in Hunsur

April 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A 90-year-old woman, who had exercised her franchise with the help of her son and returned home, collapsed and died later this morning. The deceased woman is Puttamma, a resident of Enahalli in Bilikere.

Puttamma cast her vote at Booth No. 212 located at the local Government Primary School in Tippuru village in the taluk.

It is learnt that, Puttamma who came home soon after voting, took a bath and breathed her last.

Villagers were impressed by Puttamma’s dedication to participate in the democratic process despite her age and physical limitations.