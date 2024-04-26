Yakshagana exponent Subrahmanya Dhareshwar passes away

April 26, 2024

Bengaluru: Yakshagana thespian Subrahmanya Dhareshwar (67), who had earned the fame of ‘Bhagavata Shrestha’ for his scintillating voice, passed away at his son’s house in Bengaluru yesterday morning.

He is survived by his wife, one son and a daughter.

Born in Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district in 1957, Subrahmanya Dhareshwar had served for 46 years in the field of Yakshagana and had served as the main singer for 28 years in Perdoor Mela alone. Subramanya Dhareshwara started his journey as an electrician in the Amriteshwari Mela. Later, he learned the art under the Yakshagana artist Narnappa Uppoor and later became a Bhagavatha at the Amriteshwari Mela where he used to work.

As a disciple of Upparu Naranappa Bhagavata he sang in thousands of Yakshagana ballets held all over Karnataka and some in other States and few in other countries.

A contemporary of iconic Yakshagana singer Kaalinga Navada, Dhareshwar had sung in Yakshagana episodes enacted by top artistes like Chittani Ramachandra Hegde, Gode Narayan Hegde, Krishna Yaji Ballur, Kondadakuli Ramachandra Hegde and many more.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who condoled the death of Subrahmanya said that he was saddened with the news about the death of Subrahmanya Dhareshwar, a well-known Yakshagana Bhagavat of the coastal region.

The mortal remains are likely to be taken to his native place in Uttara Kannada today.