Kollegal MLA suffers minor injuries in car accident

April 26, 2024

Chamarajanagar: Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, his Personal Assistant (PA) and car driver sustained minor injuries when the car tyre burst at Nadanahalli near Mysuru on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday at about 11.45 pm, Krishnamurthy, his PA Chethan and car driver were on their way to Mysuru from Kollegal in a car, when the vehicle tyre burst near Nadanahalli. The car veered off the road and came to a halt after hitting a rock in the ditch on a roadside.

The car belongs to a friend of MLA’s son, while his car was following the vehicle that met with accident. The MLA later continued to travel in his own car. Krishnamurthy said he escaped safely by God’s grace.