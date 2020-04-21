This Akshaya Tritiya, purchase Gold Ownership Certificate from Kalyan Jewellers

April 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With stay-at-home becoming the new normal, traditions are becoming increasingly challenging to practice. Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar, known to bring good fortune, prosperity and luck, being one of them. With enquires about purchasing gold on this day of Akshaya Tritiya increasing, Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of its Gold Ownership Certificate that can be purchased on the website on or before Akshaya Tritiya.

Customers can purchase gold from 2 grams upwards, and the Gold Ownership Certificate will be sent to them on the day of Akshaya Tritiya via email / WhatsApp or other customer recommended platforms.

The Gold Ownership Certificate will indicate that the person now owns gold of a certain gram/value, thus fulfilling the tradition of Akshaya Tritiya – which is about buying gold on that auspicious day.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright Half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month. The festival date varies and falls in April or May every year. This year its falls on Apr. 26 (Sunday). Last year the festival was on May 7.

Once the lockdown is lifted, the customer can redeem their Gold Ownership Certificate against physical gold, in the form of jewellery or coins, on or before December 31, 2020.

As the rate protection offer is also included in this certificate, customers get the additional benefit of protection against price fluctuations. If on the day of redemption, the price of gold is lower, then that rate will apply.

Speaking about this programme, T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “This is for the first time in decades that we are in a state of lockdown during the Akshaya Tritiya period. Over the past 25 odd years, we have developed a regular set of clientele who purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya from our showrooms. It is a tradition that they follow every year. This time around, owing to the extension of the lockdown, our social media channels and customer relationship managers, are flooded with queries about purchasing gold on the auspicious day. This has promoted us to come up with a solution, to best serve our customers’ needs. While we know that this temporary solution of Gold Ownership Certificate is no match for the real thing, we are happy that we will be able to keep tradition going.”

While the brick-and-mortar showrooms will remain shut on Akshaya Tritiya, customers can avail this newly launched facility to purchase gold. This facility will be available on https://at.kalyanjewellers.net/goc from Apr. 21, 2020

Simply log in, choose the city of redemption, and buy. The option of off-setting the Gold Ownership Certificate against jewellery of the same gram/value, might also be a very attractive proposition for families who had planned to buy some of their bridal jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya.

Kalyan Jewellers has also tied up with multiple Banks to ensure that the customers extract additional benefits on their credit card purchases.

Headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery manufacturers and distributors in India. For details, contact Kartik Behl on Mob: 9004333899 or e-mail: [email protected]; Ekta Nainani on Mob: 9930738816 or e-mail: [email protected], according to a press release.