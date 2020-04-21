Corporator hands over grocery kits to Newspaper Distributors

April 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Newspapers, though listed among essentials and with no events happening around, have lost its weight literally with less number of pages being printed in almost all the publications.

Lockdown has forced Internet to be the way of life and yet, for some, newspapers have still remained a source of daily dose on information. Hence, Newspaper Distributors play a major role in their own way.

Picture shows Corporator M.V. Ramprasad handing over grocery kits at Chamundipuram Circle in Mysuru this morning to Newspaper Distributors, who make it a point to door-deliver newspapers to the subscribers against all odds amidst lockdown.