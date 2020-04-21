Lockdown: MGP conducts monthly meeting online

April 21, 2020

Assists District Administration in combating COVID; seeks donations

Mysore/Mysuru:For the first time in 29 years, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) conducted its monthly meeting online on Apr.12 in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. This move was much appreciated by the members present in the meeting.

The members were informed about the steps taken by MGP to assist the District Administration to combat the pandemic which included manufacturing and distribution of sanitisers to all Pourakarmikas and Police with the help of MCC.

In all, 850 bottles of 200ml sanitisers were distributed and 10 Chemical sprayers were donated to District Administration to carry out disinfection at Railway Station, City and Sub-urban bus stands and the city market.

MGP also facilitated in procurement of thermal scanners for District Administration with help of SJCE-STEP at a nominal cost of Rs. 3,500 against market price of Rs. 20,000.

MGP is accepting monetary donations to fight COVID-19 and help the needy during the lockdown. The public can donate to MGP bank account by online transfer [Account No. 54004561993 Name: Mysore Grahakara Parishat, IFSC code:SBIN0040272], according to a press release from MGP Secretary.