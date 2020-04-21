ADGP Alok Kumar reviews bandobust by KSRP personnel in Mysuru

April 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, who arrived in Mysuru yesterday, reviewed the bandobust by KSRP personnel deployed at BSNL Circle in Udayagiri this morning. One platoon of KSRP personnel is deployed on COVID-19 duty in city.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shashidhar, Udayagiri Inspector Poonacha and others, the ADGP, after inspecting bandobust, briefed the KSRP personnel and also listened to their grievances. He later left for Malavalli in Mandya district.

Yesterday, the ADGP inspected Bandipalya APMC Yard where KSRP personnel are deployed. He briefed the Police officials about the steps to be taken to tighten bandobust and took stock of the facilities provided to them.

Alok Kumar also briefed the KSRP personnel about the safety measures to be taken by them to avoid contracting the virus and instilled confidence among them in their fight against the pandemic.

After inspecting Bandipalya, the ADGP left for Nanjangud, where two KSRP platoons are deployed and reviewed the bandobust.

Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, Additional SP P.V. Sneha, Nanjangud DySP Prabhakar Rao Shinde and other Police officials were present during the ADGP’s inspection yesterday.