Siddaramaiah lauds SSLC topper

May 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded State SSLC topper Anika Basappa, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School in Bagalkot district, for scoring the maximum marks (625/625) in the results announced yesterday.

Speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at Mysore Airport he said that there were more than 900 residential schools in the State and mentioned that residential schools were established to provide quality education to rural students and to help in their endeavours to build a bright future.

Regarding Mysuru district securing seventh place despite his instructions to ensure the district comes in the top 5 districts, CM Siddaramaiah added he would instruct the concerned officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the SSLC results in the district.