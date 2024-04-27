Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency records 71% polling

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency has recorded 71 percent poll percentage in the polls held yesterday, with the District Administration revising the figure this afternoon after collation of figures from all polling booths in each of the eight Assembly segments of the Constituency.

According to the revised figure, Periyapatna Assembly segment recorded the highest poll percentage with 80.19, followed by Hunsur – 77.91, Madikeri – 75.4, Virajpet – 73.73, Chamundeshwari – 73.40, NR – 65.55, Chamaraja – 60.98 and KR – 60.87.

As per the tentative figures that were available last night, the Constituency had witnessed a voter turnout of 70.33 percent. Following the revision, the poll percentage has gone up by about 0.7 percent.