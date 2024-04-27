Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency records 71% polling
News, Top Stories

Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency records 71% polling

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency has recorded 71 percent poll percentage in the polls held yesterday, with the District Administration revising the figure this afternoon after collation of figures from all polling booths in each of the eight Assembly segments of the Constituency.

According to the revised figure, Periyapatna Assembly segment recorded the highest poll percentage with 80.19, followed by Hunsur – 77.91, Madikeri – 75.4, Virajpet – 73.73, Chamundeshwari – 73.40, NR – 65.55, Chamaraja – 60.98 and KR – 60.87.

As per the tentative figures that were available last night, the Constituency had witnessed a voter turnout of 70.33 percent. Following the revision, the poll percentage has gone up by about 0.7 percent.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching