Inaccurate statistics upsets Minister Priyank Kharge

November 3, 2023

Takes officials to task for side conversations; asks them to take notes and strive for improved rural development

Mysore/Mysuru: Upset by incorrect statistics provided to him, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), expressed his frustration during a progress review meeting held at D. Devaraj Urs Hall in ZP Office here this morning.

He noticed a significant discrepancy between the statistics given to him a couple of days ago and the figures presented today. Kharge questioned the officials about this dramatic difference in statistics.

Kharge expressed deep disappointment over the shortage of human work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, particularly during a period of drought in the State. He inquired why the set target had not been met and emphasised the need to intensify efforts, especially in T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and Periyapatna taluks, to achieve the MGNREGA goals. Meeting these targets is crucial to provide assistance to the rural population during times of drought.

Kharge pointed out that there was a significant gap between the reported and actual progress of various developmental works. He held the officials accountable for not meeting their targets and falling short of their achievements.

He cautioned against unscientific execution of projects and instructed the ZP CEO to address these issues and ensure that developmental works are executed properly and scientifically. Furthermore, he urged officials to accelerate infrastructure development in rural areas for the benefit of the rural population.

Expressing his displeasure with officials engaged in side conversations during the meeting, an upset Priyank Kharge warned them to pay attention and take notes on achieving the set targets. He also cautioned against apathy or negligence in their work.

The meeting was attended by MLAs K. Harish Gowda, G.D. Harishgowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Anil Chikkamadu, and D. Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda.

Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri were also present.