Prof. Venkoba Rao passes away
News, Top Stories

Prof. Venkoba Rao passes away

November 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. N. Venkoba Rao (87), Founder of city’s Maithri School for Mentally Retarded Children and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram 2nd Cross, passed away this morning at his residence in city.

A native of Yelandur, he leaves behind his wife Mayadevi, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Prof. Rao had served as Professor of History in Banumaiah’s College, served in RSS for over 30 years, as National Vice-President and Secretary of ABVP and District Governor of Lions Clubs International.

As a short story-writer with the pen name Srikantha, Prof. Venkoba Rao had written many short stories and was a recipient of the State Rajyotsava Award, Lion Bheeshma Award and Rajarshi Nalwadi Award among many other awards.

MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Pratap Simha, former MLA Vasu and others visited the house of Prof. Rao and paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Last rites were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this evening, according to family sources.

