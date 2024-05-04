Second notice served to MLA Revanna, says Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar

May 4, 2024

SIT searches houses, farm-houses owned by MP Prajwal Revanna, his father Revanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar announced on Friday that a second notice has been issued to JD(S) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna in connection with cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H. D. Deve Gowda, has been embroiled in controversy where his son, JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is facing rape and molestation charges.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Dr. Parameshwar stated that an initial notice had been served under section 41 A of Cr.PC to Prajwal Revanna, but his advocate requested seven days to respond. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the allegations against Prajwal Revanna rejected this request, stating that there was no provision for such an extension.

Regarding H.D. Revanna, who also received a notice, Dr. Parameshwar mentioned that he had requested 24 hours to respond. However, as per procedure, a second notice has been issued to MLA Revanna, ensuring due opportunity following the law. Failure to respond to the notice would result in legal action.

Victim records her statement

In light of reports suggesting reluctance among victims to come forward and record their statements, Parameshwar emphasised the Government’s commitment to protecting them. He stated that the SIT has identified individuals in the videos and is encouraging them to come forward and provide statements, expecting more women to step forward with their testimonies.

Sources confirmed that following the recording of the statement by the victim, the SIT has booked cases under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent).

Sources explained that the victim who appeared before the 32nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bengaluru and recorded her statement under Cr.PC Section 164, was one of the victims among those hundreds whose videos have come out.

The SIT is preparing to issue a third notice to Prajwal Revanna. The sleuths have also searched the houses and farmhouses belonging to Prajwal Revanna and his father H.D. Revanna, where the sexual assault was allegedly committed on the victims. Sources stated that the authorities might also seize the property.

It’s rape: Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, in Bagalkot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Prajwal Revanna had committed rape. “Prajwal Revanna will be arrested no matter where he is and brought back to India,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Prajwal Revanna’s case is not about sexual harassment but the crime of rape. The victim will not lie about being raped before Court. Won’t her life get ruined if she lies? The victim, a married woman, has stated that she was raped,” he added.

SIT members visit Revanna’s residence

Meanwhile, the SIT members accompanied by the local Police arrived at MLA H.D. Revanna’s Holenarasipur residence this morning along with the victim to conduct mahazar.