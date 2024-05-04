Chinnara Natakotsava brings smiles on parents
News

Chinnara Natakotsava brings smiles on parents

May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: While rains brought respite to Mysureans on Friday evening, the two plays ‘Kithale Kempu Hoo’ and ‘Pappaya Kumbakarnebbisi’ staged by children as part of the ongoing Chinnara Natakotsava and Chinnara Mela-2024 at Rangayana brought smiles on the faces of parents who enjoyed their wards staging the plays.

The plays, which were to be staged at Vanaranga, were shifted to Kalamandira owing to heavy rains. Children, who were ready with the costumes and make-up, were taken from Vanaranga to Kalamandira carefully to stage the plays.

While the first troupe staged the play ‘Kithale Kempu Hoo,’ the other troupe staged ‘Pappaya Kumbakarnebbisi’. Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi, Chinnara Mela Convenor Geetha Montadka and others were present on the occasion.

