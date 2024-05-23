Medians ease traffic flow near Millennium Circle

May 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Frequent accidents and traffic jams at the junction of Millennium Circle (between LIC Office and St. Philomena’s College gate) have been minimised thanks to the installation of concrete medians by the Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Police. This initiative has received significant appreciation from the public.

Previously, motorists coming from the Subashnagar side would take a right turn at the busy junction to proceed onto Mysuru-Bengaluru Road. The sudden entry of vehicles often caused accidents and daily traffic chaos.

To address this issue, the Traffic Police installed concrete medians, compelling motorists to take a left turn, go around Millennium Circle and then join Mysuru-Bengaluru Road. This re-routing has greatly improved traffic flow and safety at the junction.

This initiative was much needed as the road is busy, with KSRTC buses using it for trips to Bengaluru and beyond, students from the adjacent St. Philomena’s College commuting on their vehicles and residents from nearby areas such as Subashnagar, Rajendranagar, N.R. Mohalla and Bannimantap using the road to reach their destinations.

NR Traffic Inspector Rekha Bai, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that frequent traffic disruptions and accidents used to occur at this junction because motorists from Subashnagar would suddenly take a right turn in front of St. Philomena’s College entrance gate to join Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

To prevent frequent accidents and traffic jams, concrete medians were installed to stop motorists from making sudden right turns, she explained. Now, motorists coming from Subashnagar must take a left turn towards Millennium Circle, go around it, and then join the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road to proceed further.

Traffic Inspector Rekha Bai noted that some miscreants had been displacing a few iron barricades near the concrete medians, causing haphazard movement. To address this, Traffic Constables are stationed at the junction to monitor and prevent such activities. Since the installation of the concrete medians, traffic jams and accidents have significantly reduced, and complaints of accidents and congestion have drastically decreased.

Meanwhile, Dr. H.S. Sadath Ali Khan, a former Professor of Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Business Management at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad and a resident of N.R. Mohalla, lauded the initiative in his letter to the Star of Mysore.

He highlighted that the installation of concrete medians at the junction near Millennium Circle, especially during peak morning and evening hours, had been a long-pending need.

Dr. Sadath Ali Khan thanked the Traffic Police and the authorities for recognising the necessity of concrete medians to alleviate traffic issues and prevent frequent accidents. He expressed gratitude for their prompt action in addressing the traffic concerns at the junction.