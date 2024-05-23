Two-year-deadline to clear waste: MLA

May 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa told Star of Mysore that the Andhra Pradesh-based firm, which has been awarded the tender for clearing the legacy waste, has been given a two-year deadline.

“The company will establish a segregation and cleaning plant in Sewage Farm premises at Vidyaranyapuram and commence segregation and cleaning of solid waste. The waste will be sorted and suitable materials will be sent to cement factories. Additionally, companies that manufacture interlock tiles from plastic will receive appropriate materials for recycling. Any waste that cannot be recycled or used in cement factories or for interlock tiles will undergo destruction using chemicals and will be buried in landfills,” the MLA elaborated while explaining the method for clearing legacy waste.