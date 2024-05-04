Derogatory comment on PM Modi: BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Congress MLA Raju Kage
May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a derogatory statement of Congress MLA Raju Kage (of Kagwad in Belagavi) saying ‘If Narendra Modi dies will no else become the Prime Minister of the country’, Mysuru City BJP Mahila Morcha leaders staged a protest in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, Mysore Palace North Gate in the city on Thursday. 

The protesters also prayed for the longevity of Modi, by offering a special puja to the deity.

The BJP Mahila Morcha workers who raised slogans against MLA Kage alleged that such a comment reflects the bad mindset of Congress.

Addressing the protesters, City BJP Mahila Morcha President Renuka Raju said “While addressing the voters during Lok Sabha poll campaign at Belagavi recently, Kage had let his tongue loose by making such a comment on Modi. Why is he wishing the death of Modi? Are the Congress leaders speaking in such a tone, for revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, granting 33 percent reservation to women, for inaugurating Ayodhya Sri Ram temple realising the centuries old dream and creating a secure atmosphere in the country by eliminating terrorism, asked                                      the protesters.

The wary Congress leaders are speaking out of fear and despair, ridiculing the Prime Minister of the country. They are ready to speak in any tone just to score a brownie point in politics, which is not a good development, the agitators said.

General Secretary of City BJP Mahila Morcha Chandrakala, Savitha Gowda, Sowbhagyamma, Malini, Pushpa, Meenakshi, Chandrakala, Jyothi, Rashmi and other leaders took part in the protest.

