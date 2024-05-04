Tiger carcass found in Bandipur

May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The forest sleuths attached to Bandipur Tiger Reserve found the carcass of an 11-year-old male tiger at Hediyala Forest Range attached to the tiger reserve yesterday.

The forest sleuths, who were on a regular beat, found the carcass near Chamalapura Katte near Hebbala under Hediyala Range. Soon, the forest sleuths informed the higher officials who visited the spot.

Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Wasim conducted post-mortem. It is said that the tiger died of age related issues with fractured shoulder bone and four abraded canine teeth.

Later, the carcass was burnt as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, Conservator of Forest (Project Tiger) Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, ACF G. Ravindra, RFO K.R. Narayana, Honorary Wildlife Warden Krithika Alanahally and others visited the spot.