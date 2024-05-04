Tiger carcass found in Bandipur
News

Tiger carcass found in Bandipur

May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The forest sleuths attached to Bandipur Tiger Reserve found the carcass of an 11-year-old male tiger at Hediyala Forest Range attached to the tiger reserve yesterday.

The forest sleuths, who were on a regular beat, found the carcass near Chamalapura Katte near Hebbala under Hediyala Range. Soon, the forest sleuths informed the higher officials who  visited the spot.

Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Wasim conducted post-mortem. It is said that the tiger died of age related issues with fractured shoulder bone and four abraded canine teeth.

Later, the carcass was burnt as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, Conservator of Forest (Project Tiger) Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, ACF G. Ravindra, RFO K.R. Narayana, Honorary Wildlife Warden Krithika Alanahally and others visited the spot.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching