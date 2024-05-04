Man sexually abuses minor niece on the pretext of tuition classes

May 4, 2024

‘Politically connected’ accused remains at large even eight days after Police complaint

Nanjangud: The Nanjangud Police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a man in Nanjangud town for allegedly raping his minor niece, purportedly under the guise of escorting her to tuition classes.

Despite eight days passing since the complaint was lodged and the case was registered, the accused has not been arrested, much to the dismay of Temple Town residents. It has been alleged that the accused wields political influence, which is believed to be obstructing law enforcement from taking action against him.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother in which she stated that the incident took place on Apr. 24 at 9 am. She claimed that the man, identified as Rajesh alias ‘Daitya’ Rajesh, took her 16-year-old daughter in his car to a house in Housing Board Colony instead of her tuition classes, where he sexually abused her.

The woman mentioned in her complaint that her daughter is enrolled in a college for her PUC studies. During the holiday season, her daughter would typically visit Rajesh’s house before heading to her tuition classes. Given the familial relationship between Rajesh and the girl, the family permitted this arrangement.

Following the sexual abuse, Rajesh warned the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone. He instructed her that if questioned, she should claim they had shared a meal at a nearby restaurant. He also promised her to buy a brand-new mobile phone.

The woman elaborated in her complaint that after the assault, Rajesh dropped her daughter off at her grandmother’s house at around 11 am on the same day and insisted that she be available to him whenever he desired.

Upon experiencing pain and discomfort in her genital area, the girl confided in her grandmother. Subsequently, her mother, who was in Mysuru at the time, hurried back to Nanjangud. Upon her return, the girl recounted her traumatic experience. The victim’s mother worked at a garment factory.

The following day, on Apr. 25, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the Nanjangud Town Police Station, urging swift action against the accused and a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

Despite the severity of the allegations, the accused, Rajesh, remains at large.

According to residents, he enjoys close ties with influential politicians from the ruling party. Rajesh was reportedly actively involved in campaigning for the party in Nanjangud during the recent Lok Sabha election.

Residents expressed frustration highlighting instances where Rajesh was openly seen during election campaigns and after, yet the Police failed to arrest him.